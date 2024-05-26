The Black Keys planning "intimate experience" following US tour cancellation

The Black Keys Perform At The O2 Academy Brixton Matthew Baker/Getty Images (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have shared a statement after canceling a planned U.S. arena tour in support of their new album, Ohio Players.

In a Facebook post, the "Lonely Boy" duo assures fans that they are "alive and well," and explains that they've "decided to make some changes" to the tour in order to offer an "exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band."

The statement comes after The Black Keys scrapped the fall run -- which was set to hit venues including New York City's Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles -- without explanation.

"Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change," the post adds. "We're pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon."

Those who were set to attend the originally scheduled shows will receive refunds, and will be first in line to purchase tickets to the new dates, the details of which will be announced shortly.

