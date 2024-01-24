The Black Keys to perform at SXSW 2024

The Black Keys will certainly have a big presence at South by Southwest 2024.

As previously reported, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney are set to be keynote speakers at the upcoming conference and festival, which will also see the premiere of the documentary This is a Film About The Black Keys. Now it's been announced that the "Lonely Boy" duo will perform as a SXSW showcasing artist.

SXSW 2024 takes place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas; the music festival will begin March 11.

The Black Keys are set to release a new album, Ohio Players, on April 5. It includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

