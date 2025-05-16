The Black Keys detail new album, ﻿'No Rain, No Flowers'

The Black Keys have unveiled the details of their next album, No Rain, No Flowers.

The 13th studio effort from the "Lonely Boy" duo will arrive Aug. 8. It's the follow-up to 2024's Ohio Players.

"This whole album was really labored over with a lot of love," says frontman Dan Auerbach. "We hope you feel that."

No Rain, No Flowers includes the previously released tracks "The Night Before," which is currently the #1 single on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, and "Babygirl." You can also listen to the album's newly released title track now via digital outlets.

The Black Keys will launch a U.S. tour May 23 in Durant, Oklahoma.

Here's the No Rain, No Flowers track list:

"No Rain, No Flowers"

"The Night Before"

"Babygirl"

"Down to Nothing"

"On Repeat"

"Make You Mine"

"Man on a Mission"

"Kiss It"

"All My Life"

"A Little Too High"

"Neon Moon"

