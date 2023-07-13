The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach releases new solo song, "Every Chance I Get (I Want You in the Flesh)"

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach has released a new solo song called "Every Chance I Get (I Want You in the Flesh)."

The track was recorded for the upcoming blues compilation Tell Everybody!, which is being released by Auerbach's label, Easy Eye Sound, on August 11. It also marks Auerbach's first solo offering since 2018.

You can listen to "Every Chance I Get (I Want You in the Flesh)" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Tell Everybody! also includes a new Black Keys songs called "No Lovin'."

