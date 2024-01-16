The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach & Patrick Carney among keynote speakers at SXSW 2024

THE BLACK KEYS Launch Their New Single “Beautiful People” With Star-Studded Party Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The Black Keys members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney will be among the keynote speakers at South by Southwest 2024.

As previously reported, the documentary This is a Film About The Black Keys, which chronicles the band's career, will receive its world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

"The impact of artists has made music the foundation of SXSW," says Hugh Forrest, chief programming officer and co-president. "For this reason, we're especially excited to welcome Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, one of the most compelling rock bands around, to the Keynote Speaker lineup for a discussion on their prolific career."

SXSW 2024 takes place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas. For more info, visit SXSW.com.

The Black Keys will release a new album, Ohio Players, on April 5. It includes the single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

