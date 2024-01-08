The Black Keys announce new single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have announced a new single called "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

The track will premiere Friday, January 12, and is available now to presave. You can listen to a preview now via The Black Keys' Facebook.

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" was co-written by Beck and producer Dan the Automator. The Keys previously teased that their next record would be "a collaborative thing."

The most recent Black Keys album is 2022's Dropout Boogie, which includes "Wild Child."

