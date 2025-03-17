The Black Keys announce summer leg of No Rain, No Flowers tour

The Black Keys have added a summer leg to their upcoming No Rain, No Flowers tour.

The newly announced dates launch Aug. 9 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and wrap up Sept. 7 in Kansas City, Missouri. Gary Clark Jr. will also be on the bill for select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the Keys' Lonely Boys & Girls Club will have access to a presale.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheBlackKeys.com.

The summer shows will follow the previously announced spring leg, which launches in May. The No Rain, No Flowers tour marks the first Black Keys live run since their 2024 arena tour was canceled.

The Black Keys are also planning to release a new album called No Rain, No Flowers later in 2025. Its first single, "The Night Before," dropped in February and a second track, "Babygirl," premieres on Friday.

