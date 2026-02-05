The Black Keys announce new album, '﻿Peaches!'﻿ — listen to single 'You Got to Lose' now

After teasing a new single, The Black Keys have announced a whole new album.

The 14th studio effort from the "Lonely Boy" outfit is called Peaches! and will arrive May 1. It's the follow-up to 2025's No Rain, No Flowers.

The aforementioned teased single, "You Got to Lose," is out now alongside a video, which you can watch streaming on YouTube.

"We weren't making a record. We were just jamming, like this is for us," frontman Dan Auerbach says of Peaches! "Really primal, in a moment when all the nerves were raw, just kinda screaming."

Auerbach adds that Peaches! was made as his late father was battling esophageal cancer.

"We were going through a lot, trying to lift our spirits," Auerbach says. "I think my dad getting sick made me not give a f*** and just wanna scream for a bit."

You can catch The Black Keys live at the upcoming New Orleans Jazz Fest and Minnesota Yacht Club festival.

Here's the Peaches! track list:

"Where There's Smoke, There's Fire"

"Stop Arguing Over Me"

"Who's Been Foolin' You"

"It's a Dream"

"Tomorrow Night"

"You Got to Lose"

"Tell Me You Love Me"

"She Does It Right"

"Fireman Ring the Bell"

"Nobody But You Baby"

