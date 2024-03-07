The Black Crowes celebrating 'Happiness Bastards' with Amazon Music City Sessions performance

Silver Arrow Records

By Jill Lances

The Black Crowes will be celebrating the release of their new album, Happiness Bastards, with an intimate live performance.

The band will headline a special show for Amazon Music’s City Sessions on release day, Friday, March 15, playing tunes from the new album as well as some classic hits.

The show will take place at the 650-capacity Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, and fans will be able to enjoy the concert from home via Amazon Music's twitch channel, starting at 9 p.m. ET. Tickets to the show are on sale now.

Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes' first album of new music in 15 years. It is available for preorder now.

The band will also be heading out on the Happiness Bastards tour this spring, hitting 35 cities starting April 2 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!