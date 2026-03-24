The Black Crowes share playlist of songs that inspired new album 'A Pound of Feathers'

The Black Crowes are giving fans some insight into the music that inspired their recently released album, A Pound of Feathers.

The band has released a new Spotify playlist, Feathers and Lead, which they describe on Instagram as "The songs that shaped A Pound of Feathers."

They add that the playlist highlights the "records that inspired the writing, the feel and the freedom behind this chapter from The Black Crowes.”

The playlist includes such songs as “I’m Not Talking” by The Yardbirds with Jeff Beck on lead guitar; “Popcorn” by Ike & Tina Turner; “Evil” by Howlin' Wolf; “Knocking ‘Em Down (In the City)” by Iggy Pop; “Girl I Love You” by Eddie Floyd; “Elephant Man” by Bo Diddley; and “I Bet You” by Funkadelic.

A Pound of Feathers, the 10th studio album from The Black Crowes, is the follow-up to their 2023 release, Happiness Bastards, which was their first album of new material since 2009.

The Black Crowes will kick off The Southern Hospitality tour, with country rock band Whiskey Myers, on May 17 in Austin, Texas. Before that they will tour Australia and Japan.

A complete list of dates can be found at TheBlackCrowes.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.