The Black Crowes to play Las Vegas Super Bowl weekend

The Black Crowes are headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend.

Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson are booked to play two shows at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on February 9 and 10, performing their hits and fan favorites.

A Citi ticket presale begins Tuesday, October 31, at 10 a.m. PT, with the general onsale happening Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Black Crowes currently don't have any dates on the books for the remainder of 2023. They were supposed to be opening for Aerosmith on their Peace Out tour, but that tour was halted after frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords. It is expected to be rescheduled for sometime next year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.