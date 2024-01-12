The Black Crowes drop lead single from first album of new music in 15 years, 'Happiness Bastards'

The Black Crowes are back with new music. The band just announced they'll release their 10th studio album Happiness Bastards on March 15, with brothers Chris and Rich Robinson telling fans they were "Leaving the bullsh** in the past..."

"Happiness Bastards is our love letter to rock n' roll," Chris shares. "Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that."

Rich adds, “This album is a continuation of our story as a band. Our years of experience writing and making music and touring the world are represented in this record … I am incredibly proud of what we put together.”

The release is the first album of new music in 15 years from the band, who are giving fans a first taste of the record with their new single “Wanting and Waiting.”

You can listen to "Wanting and Waiting" now via digital outlets or on YouTube.

The Black Crowes' last album of new music was 2009's Before the Frost…Until the Freeze. The band broke up in 2015, but the brothers reunited in 2019 for a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. They were due to open for Aerosmith's Peace Out tour in 2023, but the trek got cut short after Steven Tyler fractured his larynx.

Below is the track list for Happiness Bastards. It is available for preorder now.

"Bedside Manners"

"Rats And Clowns"

"Cross Your Fingers"

"Wanting And Waiting"

"Wilted Rose" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

"Dirt Cold Sun"

"Bleed It Dry"

"Flesh Wound"

"Follow The Moon"

"Kindred Friend"

