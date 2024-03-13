The Black Crowes drop 'Happiness Bastards' track, “Wilted Rose” featuring Lainey Wilson

The Black Crowes are giving fans another preview of their new album, Happiness Bastards, ahead of its release on Friday, March 15. The band just dropped the new track "Wilted Rose," which features a guest appearance by country star Lainey Wilson.

This is the third track Chris and Rich Robinson have released from Happiness Bastards, their first album of new material in 15 years, following "Wanting and Waiting" and "Cross Your Fingers."

The band is set to celebrate the album with a special release day show in Brooklyn, New York, for Amazon Music’s City Sessions, in which they'll play tunes from the new album as well as some classic hits.

They will then hit the road on the Happiness Bastards tour starting April 2 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

