Bilmuri releases new song 'TWICE' off upcoming '﻿KINDA HARD'﻿ album

Bilmuri, the project of former Attack Attack! guitarist Johnny Franck, has debuted a new song called "TWICE."

The track will appear on the upcoming Bilmuri album KINDA HARD, which also features the previously released songs "MORE THAN HATE" and "HARD2TELL."

"TWICE" follows in the Bilmuri tradition of combining heavy guitar riffs with pop melodies. This one also throws in a saxophone solo for good measure.

You can watch the accompanying "TWICE" lyric video, which is stylized after a video game loading screen, streaming now on YouTube.

KINDA HARD is due out April 10. Bilmuri will launch a U.S. tour April 17 in Denver.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.