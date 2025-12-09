Bilmuri announces 2026 Kinda Hard tour

Bilmuri tour poster. (Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Bilmuri has announced a U.S. headlining tour for 2026.

The outing, dubbed the Kinda Hard tour, launches April 17 in Denver and concludes May 17 in Boston. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Bilmuri.com.

A new Bilmuri song called "HARD2TELL" dropped on Dec. 5. It follows the single "More Than Hate," which marked the first Bilmuri track to chart on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking.

Bilmuri is currently touring Europe with Bad Omens.

