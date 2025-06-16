Billy Corgan reunites with Melissa Auf der Maur during Machines of God tour

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Billy Corgan reunited with former Smashing Pumpkins bassist Melissa Auf der Maur during his show Friday in Montreal with his solo project, The Machines of God.

Auf der Maur, who joined the Pumpkins for a year after parting ways with Hole in 1999, joined Corgan onstage to rock the Machina/The Machines of God single "The Everlasting Gaze."

"Merci to Melissa Auf der [Maur] for performing with The Machines of God last night in Montréal!" the Pumpkins write in a Facebook post alongside footage of the collaboration.

The Machines of God tour continues Monday in Philadelphia. The set list is focused on songs from the Pumpkins' Machina albums, plus Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and the band's latest record, Aghori Mhori Mei.

