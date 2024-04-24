Billy Corgan reality show to premiere in May

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan's reality show has a premiere date.

The series, titled Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland, will premiere May 14 on The CW app and CWTV.com.

As previously reported, the unscripted show will follow Corgan as he navigates the different aspects of his life, including his family, the Pumpkins and his role as the president of the NWA wrestling company.

"Rebuilding the historic NWA brand has been both an honor and challenge, and this show opens the doors wide so to speak," Corgan says. "To reveal the glory and the grit needed to thrive in a winner-take-all sport. It's not always pretty, but I'm proud of what we have accomplished thus far."

You can also catch Corgan live and in-person with the Pumpkins, who will be playing a mix of U.S. headlining dates and shows opening for Green Day starting in July.

