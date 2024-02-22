Billie Joe Armstrong's The Coverups cover band playing London shows

Billie Joe Armstrong's cover band The Coverups have announced a pair of London shows.

The dates take place February 27 and March 1. Tickets are on sale now.

The Coverups also feature Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt and touring guitarist Jason White. During past shows, they've played songs by artists including Misfits, David Bowie, Ramones, Cheap Trick and Tom Petty.

Meanwhile, you can see Green Day play Green Day songs on their upcoming world tour, which comes to the U.S. in July. They'll be supporting their new album, Saviors, and playing Dookie and American Idiot in full in celebration of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

