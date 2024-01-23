Billie Eilish, "I'm Just Ken" nominated for 2024 Oscars

ABC

By Josh Johnson

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced on Tuesday, January 23.

Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and the Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen-featuring "I'm Just Ken" are nominated for Best Original Song. Both tracks were recorded for the Barbie movie.

"What Was I Made For?" previously won the Best Original Song Golden Globe, while "I'm Just Ken" took home the Critics Choice Award. Eilish won the Best Original Song Oscar in 2022 for her James Bond theme "No Time to Die."

The 2024 Oscars will air March 10 on ABC. For the full list of nominees, visit Oscars.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!