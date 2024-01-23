Billie Eilish, "I'm Just Ken" nominated for 2024 Oscars

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced on Tuesday, January 23.

Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and the Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen-featuring "I'm Just Ken" are nominated for Best Original Song. Both tracks were recorded for the Barbie movie.

"What Was I Made For?" previously won the Best Original Song Golden Globe, while "I'm Just Ken" took home the Critics Choice Award. Eilish won the Best Original Song Oscar in 2022 for her James Bond theme "No Time to Die."

The 2024 Oscars will air March 10 on ABC. For the full list of nominees, visit Oscars.org.

