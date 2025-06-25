Biffy Clyro announces new album, '﻿Futique'

Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Biffy Clyro has announced a new album called Futique.

The 10th studio effort from the "Many of Horror" outfit arrives Sept. 26. It includes the previously released lead single "A Little Love."

"Futique is an exploration of ideas, objects or relationships that exist across time," says frontman Simon Neil. "We are never aware when we do anything for the last time and there's a beauty and sadness within that. What will be your Futique?"

The album news arrives just before Biffy Clyro performs at England's Glastonbury Festival on Friday.

