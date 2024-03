Biffy Clyro is revisiting their early material on their A Celebration of Beginnings tour.

The October outing includes three nights in London and Glasgow, each of which will feature a full-album performance of one of Biffy's first three records: 2002's Blackened Sky, 2003's The Vertigo of Bliss and 2004's Infinity Land.

For ticket info, visit BiffyClyro.com.

The most recent Biffy Clyro album is 2021's The Myth of the Happily Ever After.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.