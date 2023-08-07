Biffy Clyro offshoot Empire State Bastard announces first US headlining show

The Biffy Clyro offshoot band Empire State Bastard will headline their first U.S. show in the fall.

Fittingly, the performance will take place in the Empire State — specifically, the famed New York City metal venue Saint Vitus Bar — on September 23. Tickets are available now.

As previously reported, ESB is also set perform at Chicago's Riot Fest on September 17, as well as an opening slot for an NYC show taking place September 20.

Empire State Bastard features Biffy frontman Simon Neil and touring member Mike Vennart, as well as ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. The group will release their debut album, Rivers of Heresy, on September 1.

Meanwhile, you can also check out a new video for the Rivers of Heresy song "The Looming," streaming now on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

