Biffy Clyro offshoot Empire State Bastard announces Bastard Fest event

2000 Trees Festival Katja Ogrin/Redferns (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

The Biffy Clyro offshoot band Empire State Bastard has announced their own festival.

The inaugural Bastard Fest will take place July 13 in Sheffield, England. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time; a presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit EmpireStateBastard.com.

Empire State Bastard features Biffy frontman Simon Neil and touring member Mike Vennart. Their 2023 debut album, Rivers of Heresy, features former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

