Biffy Clyro debuts new single, 'A Little Love'

Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Biffy Clyro has debuted a new single called "A Little Love."

As a press release describes it, the song's lyrics "celebrate love in all its forms, and especially the realization that you don't always know what you have until it's gone."

You can listen to "A Little Love" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"A Little Love" follows Biffy's one-two punch of the albums A Celebration of Endings and The Myth of the Happily Ever After, which were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Biffy Clyro is currently touring Europe and will play England's Glastonbury later in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

