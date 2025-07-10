Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Syracuse metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Col. John O. Ensor Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Socorro Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,021 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Eastwood Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,249 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Harmony Science Academy - El Paso

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Harmony Public Schools - West Texas, TX

- Enrollment: 1,003 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. White Sands Elementary School

- School grades: PK, K-8

- Location: Las Cruces Public Schools, NM

- Enrollment: 283 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Hornedo Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,388 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. Alicia R. Chacon International School

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 824 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Young Women's Leadership Academy

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 336 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Eastwood Knolls International School

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 808 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Explore Academy - Las Cruces

- School grades: 4-10

- Location: Las Cruces, NM

- Enrollment: 343 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. J. Paul Taylor Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Las Cruces, NM

- Enrollment: 200 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A