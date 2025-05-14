Best public high schools in the Houston metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Houston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Tomball Star Academy

- Location: Tomball Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 337 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#24. Friendswood High School

- Location: Friendswood Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,980 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#23. Harmony School of Innovation - Sugar Land

- Location: Harmony Public Schools - Houston West, TX
- Enrollment: 830 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#22. iSchool High at University Park

- Location: Texas College Preparatory Academies, TX
- Enrollment: 374 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#21. Kingwood High School

- Location: Humble Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,898 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#20. James E. Taylor High School

- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,085 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#19. Glenda Dawson High School

- Location: Pearland Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,557 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Clear Lake High School

- Location: Clear Creek Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,533 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. College Park High School

- Location: Conroe Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,214 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Tomball Memorial High School

- Location: Tomball Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,992 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. The Woodlands High School

- Location: Conroe Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 4,361 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Memorial High School

- Location: Spring Branch Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,555 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Cypress Woods High School

- Location: Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,240 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Cypress Ranch High School

- Location: Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,627 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Clear Horizons Early College High School

- Location: Clear Creek Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 425 (30:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Cinco Ranch High School

- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,656 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Spring Branch Academic Institute

- Location: Spring Branch Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 148 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. Alief Early College High School

- Location: Alief Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 407 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Clements High School

- Location: Fort Bend Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,560 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Kerr High School

- Location: Alief Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 804 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

- Location: Houston Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 786 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Obra D. Tompkins High School

- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,908 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Seven Lakes High School

- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,595 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Debakey H.S. for Health Prof

- Location: Houston Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 916 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Carnegie Vanguard High School

- Location: Houston Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 823 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

