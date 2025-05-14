Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Houston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Tomball Star Academy
- Location: Tomball Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 337 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#24. Friendswood High School
- Location: Friendswood Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,980 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#23. Harmony School of Innovation - Sugar Land
- Location: Harmony Public Schools - Houston West, TX
- Enrollment: 830 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#22. iSchool High at University Park
- Location: Texas College Preparatory Academies, TX
- Enrollment: 374 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. Kingwood High School
- Location: Humble Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,898 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. James E. Taylor High School
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,085 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. Glenda Dawson High School
- Location: Pearland Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,557 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Clear Lake High School
- Location: Clear Creek Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,533 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. College Park High School
- Location: Conroe Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,214 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Tomball Memorial High School
- Location: Tomball Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,992 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. The Woodlands High School
- Location: Conroe Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 4,361 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Memorial High School
- Location: Spring Branch Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,555 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Cypress Woods High School
- Location: Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,240 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Cypress Ranch High School
- Location: Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,627 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Clear Horizons Early College High School
- Location: Clear Creek Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 425 (30:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Cinco Ranch High School
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,656 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Spring Branch Academic Institute
- Location: Spring Branch Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 148 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Alief Early College High School
- Location: Alief Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 407 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Clements High School
- Location: Fort Bend Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,560 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Kerr High School
- Location: Alief Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 804 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
- Location: Houston Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 786 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Obra D. Tompkins High School
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,908 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Seven Lakes High School
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,595 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Debakey H.S. for Health Prof
- Location: Houston Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 916 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Carnegie Vanguard High School
- Location: Houston Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 823 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
