Best public high schools in the Dallas metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#25. Hebron High School

- Location: Lewisville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,678 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#24. Lovejoy High School

- Location: Lovejoy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,639 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#23. Frisco High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,081 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#22. Colleyville Heritage High School

- Location: Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,892 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#21. Jasper High School

- Location: Plano Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,295 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#20. Heritage High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,127 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#19. Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 950 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#18. Lebanon Trail High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,136 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#17. Westlake Academy

- Location: Westlake, TX
- Enrollment: 875 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Centennial High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,082 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#15. Independence High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,665 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#14. Plano East Senior High School

- Location: Plano Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,082 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#13. Uplift North Hills Preparatory - High School

- Location: Uplift Education, TX
- Enrollment: 520 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#12. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 599 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#11. Wakeland High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,147 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#10. Reedy High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,275 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#9. Highland Park High School

- Location: Highland Park Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,252 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#8. Flower Mound High School

- Location: Lewisville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,542 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet School

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 478 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#6. Waxahachie Global High School

- Location: Waxahachie Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 412 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#5. Liberty High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,846 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#4. Coppell High School

- Location: Coppell Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,955 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#3. Carroll Senior High School

- Location: Carroll Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,444 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#2. School of Science & Engineering

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 490 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#1. School for the Talented & Gifted

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 534 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!