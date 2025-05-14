Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Hebron High School
- Location: Lewisville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,678 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#24. Lovejoy High School
- Location: Lovejoy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,639 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#23. Frisco High School
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,081 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#22. Colleyville Heritage High School
- Location: Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,892 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. Jasper High School
- Location: Plano Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,295 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. Heritage High School
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,127 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 950 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Lebanon Trail High School
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,136 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. Westlake Academy
- Location: Westlake, TX
- Enrollment: 875 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Centennial High School
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,082 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Independence High School
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,665 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Plano East Senior High School
- Location: Plano Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,082 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Uplift North Hills Preparatory - High School
- Location: Uplift Education, TX
- Enrollment: 520 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School
- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 599 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Wakeland High School
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,147 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Reedy High School
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,275 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Highland Park High School
- Location: Highland Park Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,252 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Flower Mound High School
- Location: Lewisville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,542 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet School
- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 478 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Waxahachie Global High School
- Location: Waxahachie Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 412 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Liberty High School
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,846 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Coppell High School
- Location: Coppell Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,955 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Carroll Senior High School
- Location: Carroll Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,444 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. School of Science & Engineering
- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 490 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. School for the Talented & Gifted
- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 534 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
