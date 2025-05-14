Best public high schools in the Austin metro area

Best public high schools in the Austin metro area
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Austin metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Valor South Austin

- Location: Valor Education, TX
- Enrollment: 1,356 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#24. Cedar Ridge High School

- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,698 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#23. Austin High School

- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,317 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#22. NYOS Charter School - Middle and High School

- Location: NYOS Charter School, TX
- Enrollment: 293 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#21. Harmony School of Endeavor - Austin

- Location: Harmony Public Schools - Central Texas, TX
- Enrollment: 896 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#20. Cedars International Next Generation High School

- Location: Cedars International Academy Schools, TX
- Enrollment: 111 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#19. Rouse High School

- Location: Leander Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,943 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#18. McNeil High School

- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,515 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#17. Early College High School

- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 376 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#16. Bowie High School

- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,782 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#15. Hendrickson High School

- Location: Pflugerville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,175 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#14. Anderson High School

- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,210 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#13. Gateway College Preparatory School

- Location: Orenda Charter School, TX
- Enrollment: 1,540 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#12. McCallum High School

- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,824 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#11. Richards School for Young Women Leaders

- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 895 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#10. Lake Travis High School

- Location: Lake Travis Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,701 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. Vista Ridge High School

- Location: Leander Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,646 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Cedar Park High School

- Location: Leander Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,952 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Round Rock High School

- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,773 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Chaparral Star Academy

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 372 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Meridian World School

- Location: Round Rock, TX
- Enrollment: 1,679 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Vandegrift High School

- Location: Leander Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,658 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Westwood High IB World School

- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,820 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Westlake High School

- Location: Eanes Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,825 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Liberal Arts & Science Academy

- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,432 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

