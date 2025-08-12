Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Austin metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Austin metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#16. Hill Country Christian School of San Marcos

- Location: San Marcos, TX

- Enrollment: 206 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#15. Summit Christian Academy - Cedar Park, TX

- Location: Cedar Park, TX

- Enrollment: 302 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Grace Academy of Georgetown

- Location: Georgetown, TX

- Enrollment: 359 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Sterling Classical School

- Location: Leander, TX

- Enrollment: 283 (not available student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. St. Mary's Catholic School

- Location: Taylor, TX

- Enrollment: 274 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Round Rock Christian Academy

- Location: Round Rock, TX

- Enrollment: 711 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. San Marcos Academy

- Location: San Marcos, TX

- Enrollment: 318 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Brentwood Christian School

- Location: Austin, TX

- Enrollment: 683 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Hill Country Christian School of Austin

- Location: Austin, TX

- Enrollment: 602 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Regents School of Austin

- Location: Austin, TX

- Enrollment: 1,079 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Austin Waldorf School

- Location: Austin, TX

- Enrollment: 415 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Hyde Park Schools

- Location: Austin, TX

- Enrollment: 808 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Headwaters School

- Location: Austin, TX

- Enrollment: 489 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. St. Michael's Catholic Preparatory School

- Location: Austin, TX

- Enrollment: 918 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. St. Andrew's Episcopal School

- Location: Austin, TX

- Enrollment: 987 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Austin Peace Academy

- Location: Austin, TX

- Enrollment: 338 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+