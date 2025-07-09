Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Columbus metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the San Antonio metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

imtmphoto // Shutterstock

#25. Converse

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 28,764

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. San Antonio

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 1,458,954

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Universal City

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 19,853

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#22. Live Oak

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 15,875

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#21. Castle Hills

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 3,961

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#20. Castroville

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 3,027

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Selma

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 11,302

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Canyon Lake

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 32,924

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. New Braunfels

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 98,700

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#16. Boerne

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 19,509

RossHelen // Shutterstock

#15. Helotes

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 9,372

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Garden Ridge

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 4,243

Josep Suria // Shutterstock

#13. Bulverde

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 6,164

Akarawut // Shutterstock

#12. Scenic Oaks

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 10,727

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#11. Schertz

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 43,128

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#10. Shavano Park

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 3,602

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#9. Windcrest

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 5,815

F8 studio // Shutterstock

#8. Cibolo

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 33,829

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#7. Fair Oaks Ranch

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 10,630

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Cross Mountain

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 4,510

Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock

#5. Olmos Park

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 2,228

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#4. Hollywood Park

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 3,119

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#3. Timberwood Park

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 34,980

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#2. Terrell Hills

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 5,050

oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

#1. Alamo Heights

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 7,443