Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#20. Berino
- Niche grade: C
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 1,429
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#19. Anthony
- Niche grade: C
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 8,701
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock
#18. Agua Dulce
- Niche grade: C
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 2,995
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. Tornillo
- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 1,381
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock
#16. Fabens
- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 4,704
Josep Suria // Shutterstock
#15. Socorro
- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 36,237
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#14. Chaparral
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 16,642
Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock
#13. Sunland Park
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 17,085
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. San Elizario
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 10,123
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Westway
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 3,515
F8 studio // Shutterstock
#10. Anthony
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 3,727
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock
#9. Clint
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 1,208
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#8. Horizon City
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 23,069
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#7. San Ysidro
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 2,179
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#6. Santa Teresa
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 5,973
oneinchpunch // Shutterstock
#5. Canutillo
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 6,422
Akarawut // Shutterstock
#4. Vinton
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,752
Laura Beach // Shutterstock
#3. Las Cruces
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 112,612
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#2. Mesilla
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 1,850
BAZA Production // Shutterstock
#1. El Paso
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 678,147