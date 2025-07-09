Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Dallas metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. The Colony

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 44,916

#24. Lantana

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 12,583

#23. Prosper

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 34,567

#22. Double Oak

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 3,060

#21. Argyle

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 4,970

#20. McKinney

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 202,314

#19. Highland Village

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 16,004

#18. Keller

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 45,598

#17. Melissa

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 17,497

#16. Heath

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 10,218

#15. Grapevine

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 50,875

#14. Richardson

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 118,269

#13. Sunnyvale

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 8,069

#12. Highland Park

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 8,774

#11. Trophy Club

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 13,454

#10. Parker

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 5,776

#9. Murphy

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 21,001

#8. Allen

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 107,684

#7. Plano

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 287,339

#6. Flower Mound

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 77,886

#5. Frisco

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 210,238

#4. Southlake

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 31,044

#3. Colleyville

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 25,906

#2. University Park

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 25,104

#1. Coppell

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 42,029