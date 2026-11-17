Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Houston Texans fantasy performances in the 2026 season through week 10 using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best quarterback fantasy games

#9. C.J. Stroud, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 167 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 10 Rushing Yards

- Game: HOU vs IND, 17-19 Loss

- Fantasy points: 11.68

#8. C.J. Stroud, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 274 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 15 Rushing Yards

- Game: HOU vs BUF, 31-36 Loss

- Fantasy points: 16.46

#7. C.J. Stroud, October 25, 2026

- Stats: 153 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 4 Rushing Yards

- Game: HOU vs NYG, 21-27 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 16.52

#6. C.J. Stroud, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 353 Passing Yards, 0 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 29 Rushing Yards

- Game: HOU vs CIN, 6-20 Loss

- Fantasy points: 17.02

#5. C.J. Stroud, November 15, 2026

- Stats: 211 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards

- Game: HOU vs CLE, 24-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 20.44

#4. C.J. Stroud, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 261 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 5 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: HOU vs TEN, 26-3 Win

- Fantasy points: 20.94

#3. C.J. Stroud, October 18, 2026

- Stats: 312 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 5 Rushing Yards

- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 22.98

#2. C.J. Stroud, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 347 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 12 Rushing Yards

- Game: HOU vs DAL, 30-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 23.08

#1. C.J. Stroud, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 384 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards

- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.36

Best running back fantasy games

#10. David Montgomery, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 33 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 15 Receiving Yards

- Game: HOU vs IND, 17-19 Loss

- Fantasy points: 4.8

#9. Woody Marks, November 15, 2026

- Stats: 50 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 15 Receiving Yards

- Game: HOU vs CLE, 24-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 6.5

#8. Woody Marks, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 70 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 4 Receiving Yards

- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win

- Fantasy points: 7.4

#7. Woody Marks, October 18, 2026

- Stats: 56 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 25 Receiving Yards

- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 8.1

#6. Woody Marks, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 15 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 6 Receiving Yards

- Game: HOU vs IND, 17-19 Loss

- Fantasy points: 8.1

#5. Woody Marks, October 25, 2026

- Stats: 66 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 15 Receiving Yards

- Game: HOU vs NYG, 21-27 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 8.1

#4. Woody Marks, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 22 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: HOU vs DAL, 30-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 8.2

#3. Woody Marks, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 62 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 23 Receiving Yards

- Game: HOU vs TEN, 26-3 Win

- Fantasy points: 8.5

#2. Jawhar Jordan, October 18, 2026

- Stats: 43 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 7 Receiving Yards

- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 11.0

#1. David Montgomery, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 60 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 19 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: HOU vs BUF, 31-36 Loss

- Fantasy points: 25.9

Best wide receiver fantasy games

#10. Xavier Hutchinson, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 29 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win

- Fantasy points: 8.9

#9. Jaylin Noel, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 41 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: HOU vs TEN, 26-3 Win

- Fantasy points: 10.2

#8. Nico Collins, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 55 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win

- Fantasy points: 11.5

#7. Xavier Hutchinson, November 15, 2026

- Stats: 58 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: HOU vs CLE, 24-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 11.8

#6. Nico Collins, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 75 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: HOU vs BUF, 31-36 Loss

- Fantasy points: 14.2

#5. Nico Collins, November 15, 2026

- Stats: 94 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 16 Targets

- Game: HOU vs CLE, 24-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 15.4

#4. Tank Dell, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 105 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win

- Fantasy points: 16.5

#3. Jaylin Noel, October 18, 2026

- Stats: 107 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 16.7

#2. Nico Collins, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 118 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: HOU vs DAL, 30-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 23.8

#1. Kayshon Boutte, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 125 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win

- Fantasy points: 24.5

Best tight end fantasy games

#10. Dalton Schultz, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 30 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 3 Targets

- Game: HOU vs IND, 17-19 Loss

- Fantasy points: 3.0

#9. Dalton Schultz, October 18, 2026

- Stats: 33 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 3.3

#8. Foster Moreau, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 34 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 2 Targets

- Game: HOU vs CIN, 6-20 Loss

- Fantasy points: 3.4

#7. Dalton Schultz, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 35 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: HOU vs BUF, 31-36 Loss

- Fantasy points: 3.5

#6. Dalton Schultz, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 42 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win

- Fantasy points: 4.2

#5. Dalton Schultz, October 25, 2026

- Stats: 45 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: HOU vs NYG, 21-27 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 4.5

#4. Foster Moreau, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 7 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: HOU vs IND, 17-19 Loss

- Fantasy points: 6.7

#3. Dalton Schultz, November 15, 2026

- Stats: 11 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 2 Targets

- Game: HOU vs CLE, 24-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 7.1

#2. Foster Moreau, October 18, 2026

- Stats: 7 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 2 Targets

- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 12.7

#1. Dalton Schultz, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 140 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 12 Receptions, 14 Targets

- Game: HOU vs CIN, 6-20 Loss

- Fantasy points: 14.0