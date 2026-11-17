Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.
Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Houston Texans fantasy performances in the 2026 season through week 10 using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.
Best quarterback fantasy games
#9. C.J. Stroud, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 167 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 10 Rushing Yards
- Game: HOU vs IND, 17-19 Loss
- Fantasy points: 11.68
#8. C.J. Stroud, September 13, 2026
- Stats: 274 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 15 Rushing Yards
- Game: HOU vs BUF, 31-36 Loss
- Fantasy points: 16.46
#7. C.J. Stroud, October 25, 2026
- Stats: 153 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 4 Rushing Yards
- Game: HOU vs NYG, 21-27 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 16.52
#6. C.J. Stroud, September 20, 2026
- Stats: 353 Passing Yards, 0 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 29 Rushing Yards
- Game: HOU vs CIN, 6-20 Loss
- Fantasy points: 17.02
#5. C.J. Stroud, November 15, 2026
- Stats: 211 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards
- Game: HOU vs CLE, 24-27 Loss
- Fantasy points: 20.44
#4. C.J. Stroud, October 11, 2026
- Stats: 261 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 5 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: HOU vs TEN, 26-3 Win
- Fantasy points: 20.94
#3. C.J. Stroud, October 18, 2026
- Stats: 312 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 5 Rushing Yards
- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win
- Fantasy points: 22.98
#2. C.J. Stroud, October 4, 2026
- Stats: 347 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 12 Rushing Yards
- Game: HOU vs DAL, 30-34 Loss
- Fantasy points: 23.08
#1. C.J. Stroud, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 384 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards
- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win
- Fantasy points: 35.36
Best running back fantasy games
#10. David Montgomery, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 33 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 15 Receiving Yards
- Game: HOU vs IND, 17-19 Loss
- Fantasy points: 4.8
#9. Woody Marks, November 15, 2026
- Stats: 50 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 15 Receiving Yards
- Game: HOU vs CLE, 24-27 Loss
- Fantasy points: 6.5
#8. Woody Marks, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 70 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 4 Receiving Yards
- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win
- Fantasy points: 7.4
#7. Woody Marks, October 18, 2026
- Stats: 56 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 25 Receiving Yards
- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win
- Fantasy points: 8.1
#6. Woody Marks, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 15 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 6 Receiving Yards
- Game: HOU vs IND, 17-19 Loss
- Fantasy points: 8.1
#5. Woody Marks, October 25, 2026
- Stats: 66 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 15 Receiving Yards
- Game: HOU vs NYG, 21-27 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 8.1
#4. Woody Marks, October 4, 2026
- Stats: 22 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: HOU vs DAL, 30-34 Loss
- Fantasy points: 8.2
#3. Woody Marks, October 11, 2026
- Stats: 62 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 23 Receiving Yards
- Game: HOU vs TEN, 26-3 Win
- Fantasy points: 8.5
#2. Jawhar Jordan, October 18, 2026
- Stats: 43 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 7 Receiving Yards
- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win
- Fantasy points: 11.0
#1. David Montgomery, September 13, 2026
- Stats: 60 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 19 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: HOU vs BUF, 31-36 Loss
- Fantasy points: 25.9
Best wide receiver fantasy games
#10. Xavier Hutchinson, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 29 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets
- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win
- Fantasy points: 8.9
#9. Jaylin Noel, October 11, 2026
- Stats: 41 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 5 Targets
- Game: HOU vs TEN, 26-3 Win
- Fantasy points: 10.2
#8. Nico Collins, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 55 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 4 Targets
- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win
- Fantasy points: 11.5
#7. Xavier Hutchinson, November 15, 2026
- Stats: 58 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 9 Targets
- Game: HOU vs CLE, 24-27 Loss
- Fantasy points: 11.8
#6. Nico Collins, September 13, 2026
- Stats: 75 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 10 Targets
- Game: HOU vs BUF, 31-36 Loss
- Fantasy points: 14.2
#5. Nico Collins, November 15, 2026
- Stats: 94 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 16 Targets
- Game: HOU vs CLE, 24-27 Loss
- Fantasy points: 15.4
#4. Tank Dell, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 105 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 9 Targets
- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win
- Fantasy points: 16.5
#3. Jaylin Noel, October 18, 2026
- Stats: 107 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 4 Targets
- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win
- Fantasy points: 16.7
#2. Nico Collins, October 4, 2026
- Stats: 118 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 8 Targets
- Game: HOU vs DAL, 30-34 Loss
- Fantasy points: 23.8
#1. Kayshon Boutte, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 125 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets
- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win
- Fantasy points: 24.5
Best tight end fantasy games
#10. Dalton Schultz, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 30 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 3 Targets
- Game: HOU vs IND, 17-19 Loss
- Fantasy points: 3.0
#9. Dalton Schultz, October 18, 2026
- Stats: 33 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 6 Targets
- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win
- Fantasy points: 3.3
#8. Foster Moreau, September 20, 2026
- Stats: 34 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 2 Targets
- Game: HOU vs CIN, 6-20 Loss
- Fantasy points: 3.4
#7. Dalton Schultz, September 13, 2026
- Stats: 35 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 8 Targets
- Game: HOU vs BUF, 31-36 Loss
- Fantasy points: 3.5
#6. Dalton Schultz, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 42 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 4 Targets
- Game: HOU vs LAC, 44-22 Win
- Fantasy points: 4.2
#5. Dalton Schultz, October 25, 2026
- Stats: 45 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 6 Targets
- Game: HOU vs NYG, 21-27 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 4.5
#4. Foster Moreau, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 7 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 4 Targets
- Game: HOU vs IND, 17-19 Loss
- Fantasy points: 6.7
#3. Dalton Schultz, November 15, 2026
- Stats: 11 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 2 Targets
- Game: HOU vs CLE, 24-27 Loss
- Fantasy points: 7.1
#2. Foster Moreau, October 18, 2026
- Stats: 7 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 2 Targets
- Game: HOU vs JAX, 34-31 Win
- Fantasy points: 12.7
#1. Dalton Schultz, September 20, 2026
- Stats: 140 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 12 Receptions, 14 Targets
- Game: HOU vs CIN, 6-20 Loss
- Fantasy points: 14.0