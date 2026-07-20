Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.
Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Dallas Cowboys history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.
Best Quarterback fantasy games
#5. Don Meredith, September 18, 1966
- Stats: 358 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 16 Rushing Yards
- Game: DAL vs NYG, 52-7 Win
- Fantasy points: 35.92
#4. Dak Prescott, October 4, 2020
- Stats: 502 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 12 Rushing Yards
- Game: DAL vs CLE, 38-49 Loss
- Fantasy points: 37.28
#3. Dak Prescott, November 12, 2023
- Stats: 404 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 17 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: DAL vs NYG, 49-17 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.86
#2. Dak Prescott, September 20, 2020
- Stats: 450 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 18 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs
- Game: DAL vs ATL, 40-39 Win
- Fantasy points: 39.8
#1. Tony Romo, October 6, 2013
- Stats: 506 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions
- Game: DAL vs DEN, 48-51 Loss
- Fantasy points: 40.94
Best Running Back fantasy games
#5. Ezekiel Elliott, November 13, 2016
- Stats: 114 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 95 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: DAL vs PIT, 35-30 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.9
#4. Dan Reeves, November 5, 1967
- Stats: 42 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 114 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs
- Game: DAL vs ATL, 37-7 Win
- Fantasy points: 39.6
#3. Ezekiel Elliott, October 22, 2017
- Stats: 147 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 72 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-10 Win
- Fantasy points: 39.9
#2. Emmitt Smith, September 4, 1995
- Stats: 163 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs
- Game: DAL vs NYG, 35-0 Win
- Fantasy points: 40.3
#1. Herschel Walker, December 14, 1986
- Stats: 122 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 170 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: DAL vs PHI, 21-23 Loss
- Fantasy points: 41.2
Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games
#5. Michael Irvin, September 20, 1992
- Stats: 210 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 10 Targets
- Game: DAL vs PHO, 31-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.1
#4. Amari Cooper, December 9, 2018
- Stats: 217 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 13 Targets
- Game: DAL vs PHI, 29-23 (OT) Win
- Fantasy points: 39.7
#3. Terrell Owens, November 18, 2007
- Stats: 173 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 11 Targets
- Game: DAL vs WAS, 28-23 Win
- Fantasy points: 41.3
#2. Frank Clarke, September 16, 1962
- Stats: 241 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions
- Game: DAL vs WAS, 35-35 Loss
- Fantasy points: 42.1
#1. Bob Hayes, December 20, 1970
- Stats: 187 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions
- Game: DAL vs HOU, 52-10 Win
- Fantasy points: 43.0