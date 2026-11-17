Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.
Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Dallas Cowboys fantasy performances in the 2026 season through week 10 using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.
Best quarterback fantasy games
#10. Dak Prescott, October 18, 2026
- Stats: 258 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions, 7 Rushing Yards
- Game: DAL vs GNB, 13-23 Loss
- Fantasy points: 11.02
#9. Dak Prescott, October 8, 2026
- Stats: 316 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions
- Game: DAL vs TAM, 16-24 Loss
- Fantasy points: 12.64
#8. Dak Prescott, September 13, 2026
- Stats: 175 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 14 Rushing Yards
- Game: DAL vs NYG, 20-28 Loss
- Fantasy points: 14.4
#7. Dak Prescott, October 4, 2026
- Stats: 335 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 7 Rushing Yards
- Game: DAL vs HOU, 34-30 Win
- Fantasy points: 18.1
#6. Dak Prescott, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 276 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 19 Rushing Yards
- Game: DAL vs BAL, 31-34 Loss
- Fantasy points: 18.94
#5. Dak Prescott, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 335 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 1 Rushing Yards
- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win
- Fantasy points: 19.5
#4. Dak Prescott, November 1, 2026
- Stats: 195 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: DAL vs ARI, 30-33 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 19.8
#3. Dak Prescott, October 26, 2026
- Stats: 212 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 8 Rushing Yards
- Game: DAL vs PHI, 38-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 23.28
#2. Dak Prescott, September 20, 2026
- Stats: 279 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 26 Rushing Yards
- Game: DAL vs WAS, 37-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 29.76
#1. Dak Prescott, November 15, 2026
- Stats: 343 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 7 Rushing Yards
- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss
- Fantasy points: 34.42
Best running back fantasy games
#10. Javonte Williams, November 1, 2026
- Stats: 56 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 1 Receiving Yards
- Game: DAL vs ARI, 30-33 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 5.7
#9. Javonte Williams, November 15, 2026
- Stats: 63 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 4 Receiving Yards
- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss
- Fantasy points: 6.7
#8. Tyler Goodson, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 77 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs
- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win
- Fantasy points: 7.7
#7. Javonte Williams, October 18, 2026
- Stats: 41 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 9 Receiving Yards
- Game: DAL vs GNB, 13-23 Loss
- Fantasy points: 11.0
#6. Javonte Williams, October 8, 2026
- Stats: 45 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 17 Receiving Yards
- Game: DAL vs TAM, 16-24 Loss
- Fantasy points: 12.2
#5. Javonte Williams, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 98 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 5 Receiving Yards
- Game: DAL vs BAL, 31-34 Loss
- Fantasy points: 16.3
#4. Javonte Williams, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 101 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 23 Receiving Yards
- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win
- Fantasy points: 18.4
#3. Javonte Williams, September 13, 2026
- Stats: 41 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 31 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: DAL vs NYG, 20-28 Loss
- Fantasy points: 19.2
#2. Javonte Williams, October 26, 2026
- Stats: 155 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: DAL vs PHI, 38-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 21.5
#1. Javonte Williams, October 4, 2026
- Stats: 62 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 21 Receiving Yards
- Game: DAL vs HOU, 34-30 Win
- Fantasy points: 26.3
Best wide receiver fantasy games
#10. George Pickens, October 26, 2026
- Stats: 57 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 6 Targets
- Game: DAL vs PHI, 38-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 11.7
#9. Ryan Flournoy, November 15, 2026
- Stats: 71 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 7 Targets
- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss
- Fantasy points: 13.1
#8. CeeDee Lamb, November 15, 2026
- Stats: 72 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 13 Targets
- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss
- Fantasy points: 13.2
#7. CeeDee Lamb, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 112 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 8 Targets
- Game: DAL vs BAL, 31-34 Loss
- Fantasy points: 13.2
#6. George Pickens, October 8, 2026
- Stats: 130 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 13 Targets
- Game: DAL vs TAM, 16-24 Loss
- Fantasy points: 19.0
#5. CeeDee Lamb, October 26, 2026
- Stats: 74 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 12 Targets
- Game: DAL vs PHI, 38-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 19.4
#4. CeeDee Lamb, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 195 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 16 Targets
- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win
- Fantasy points: 23.5
#3. CeeDee Lamb, October 4, 2026
- Stats: 189 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 17 Receptions, 21 Targets
- Game: DAL vs HOU, 34-30 Win
- Fantasy points: 24.3
#2. CeeDee Lamb, September 20, 2026
- Stats: 153 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 9 Targets
- Game: DAL vs WAS, 37-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 27.3
#1. George Pickens, November 15, 2026
- Stats: 145 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 18 Targets
- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss
- Fantasy points: 32.5
Best tight end fantasy games
#10. Brevyn Spann-Ford, September 13, 2026
- Stats: 14 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 2 Targets
- Game: DAL vs NYG, 20-28 Loss
- Fantasy points: 1.4
#9. Brevyn Spann-Ford, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 19 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 1 Targets
- Game: DAL vs BAL, 31-34 Loss
- Fantasy points: 1.9
#8. Jake Ferguson, October 8, 2026
- Stats: 19 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 6 Targets
- Game: DAL vs TAM, 16-24 Loss
- Fantasy points: 1.9
#7. Brevyn Spann-Ford, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 20 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 3 Targets
- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win
- Fantasy points: 2.0
#6. Brevyn Spann-Ford, November 15, 2026
- Stats: 26 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 3 Targets
- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss
- Fantasy points: 2.6
#5. Brevyn Spann-Ford, November 1, 2026
- Stats: 31 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets
- Game: DAL vs ARI, 30-33 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 3.1
#4. Brevyn Spann-Ford, October 18, 2026
- Stats: 35 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets
- Game: DAL vs GNB, 13-23 Loss
- Fantasy points: 3.5
#3. Jake Ferguson, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 23 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets
- Game: DAL vs BAL, 31-34 Loss
- Fantasy points: 6.3
#2. Jake Ferguson, November 8, 2026
- Stats: 21 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 2 Targets
- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win
- Fantasy points: 8.1
#1. Jake Ferguson, September 20, 2026
- Stats: 43 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 4 Targets
- Game: DAL vs WAS, 37-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 16.3