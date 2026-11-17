Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Dallas Cowboys fantasy performances in the 2026 season through week 10 using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best quarterback fantasy games

#10. Dak Prescott, October 18, 2026

- Stats: 258 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions, 7 Rushing Yards

- Game: DAL vs GNB, 13-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 11.02

#9. Dak Prescott, October 8, 2026

- Stats: 316 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions

- Game: DAL vs TAM, 16-24 Loss

- Fantasy points: 12.64

#8. Dak Prescott, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 175 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 14 Rushing Yards

- Game: DAL vs NYG, 20-28 Loss

- Fantasy points: 14.4

#7. Dak Prescott, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 335 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 7 Rushing Yards

- Game: DAL vs HOU, 34-30 Win

- Fantasy points: 18.1

#6. Dak Prescott, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 276 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 19 Rushing Yards

- Game: DAL vs BAL, 31-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 18.94

#5. Dak Prescott, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 335 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 1 Rushing Yards

- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win

- Fantasy points: 19.5

#4. Dak Prescott, November 1, 2026

- Stats: 195 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: DAL vs ARI, 30-33 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 19.8

#3. Dak Prescott, October 26, 2026

- Stats: 212 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 8 Rushing Yards

- Game: DAL vs PHI, 38-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 23.28

#2. Dak Prescott, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 279 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 26 Rushing Yards

- Game: DAL vs WAS, 37-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 29.76

#1. Dak Prescott, November 15, 2026

- Stats: 343 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 7 Rushing Yards

- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss

- Fantasy points: 34.42

Best running back fantasy games

#10. Javonte Williams, November 1, 2026

- Stats: 56 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 1 Receiving Yards

- Game: DAL vs ARI, 30-33 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 5.7

#9. Javonte Williams, November 15, 2026

- Stats: 63 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 4 Receiving Yards

- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss

- Fantasy points: 6.7

#8. Tyler Goodson, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 77 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs

- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win

- Fantasy points: 7.7

#7. Javonte Williams, October 18, 2026

- Stats: 41 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 9 Receiving Yards

- Game: DAL vs GNB, 13-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 11.0

#6. Javonte Williams, October 8, 2026

- Stats: 45 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 17 Receiving Yards

- Game: DAL vs TAM, 16-24 Loss

- Fantasy points: 12.2

#5. Javonte Williams, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 98 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 5 Receiving Yards

- Game: DAL vs BAL, 31-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 16.3

#4. Javonte Williams, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 101 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 23 Receiving Yards

- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win

- Fantasy points: 18.4

#3. Javonte Williams, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 41 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 31 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: DAL vs NYG, 20-28 Loss

- Fantasy points: 19.2

#2. Javonte Williams, October 26, 2026

- Stats: 155 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: DAL vs PHI, 38-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 21.5

#1. Javonte Williams, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 62 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 21 Receiving Yards

- Game: DAL vs HOU, 34-30 Win

- Fantasy points: 26.3

Best wide receiver fantasy games

#10. George Pickens, October 26, 2026

- Stats: 57 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: DAL vs PHI, 38-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 11.7

#9. Ryan Flournoy, November 15, 2026

- Stats: 71 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss

- Fantasy points: 13.1

#8. CeeDee Lamb, November 15, 2026

- Stats: 72 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss

- Fantasy points: 13.2

#7. CeeDee Lamb, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 112 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: DAL vs BAL, 31-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 13.2

#6. George Pickens, October 8, 2026

- Stats: 130 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: DAL vs TAM, 16-24 Loss

- Fantasy points: 19.0

#5. CeeDee Lamb, October 26, 2026

- Stats: 74 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 12 Targets

- Game: DAL vs PHI, 38-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 19.4

#4. CeeDee Lamb, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 195 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 16 Targets

- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win

- Fantasy points: 23.5

#3. CeeDee Lamb, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 189 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 17 Receptions, 21 Targets

- Game: DAL vs HOU, 34-30 Win

- Fantasy points: 24.3

#2. CeeDee Lamb, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 153 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: DAL vs WAS, 37-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 27.3

#1. George Pickens, November 15, 2026

- Stats: 145 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 18 Targets

- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss

- Fantasy points: 32.5

Best tight end fantasy games

#10. Brevyn Spann-Ford, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 14 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 2 Targets

- Game: DAL vs NYG, 20-28 Loss

- Fantasy points: 1.4

#9. Brevyn Spann-Ford, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 19 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 1 Targets

- Game: DAL vs BAL, 31-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 1.9

#8. Jake Ferguson, October 8, 2026

- Stats: 19 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: DAL vs TAM, 16-24 Loss

- Fantasy points: 1.9

#7. Brevyn Spann-Ford, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 20 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 3 Targets

- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win

- Fantasy points: 2.0

#6. Brevyn Spann-Ford, November 15, 2026

- Stats: 26 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 3 Targets

- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-46 Loss

- Fantasy points: 2.6

#5. Brevyn Spann-Ford, November 1, 2026

- Stats: 31 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: DAL vs ARI, 30-33 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 3.1

#4. Brevyn Spann-Ford, October 18, 2026

- Stats: 35 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: DAL vs GNB, 13-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 3.5

#3. Jake Ferguson, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 23 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: DAL vs BAL, 31-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 6.3

#2. Jake Ferguson, November 8, 2026

- Stats: 21 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 2 Targets

- Game: DAL vs IND, 27-23 Win

- Fantasy points: 8.1

#1. Jake Ferguson, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 43 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: DAL vs WAS, 37-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 16.3