Ben Bruce announces departure from Asking Alexandria: "Now it's time to dedicate my life to my family"

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce has announced his departure from the band.

In a statement posted to Asking Alexandria's Instagram Story, Bruce begins by thanking fans of the band for their support over the years, noting, "The time I have spent with all of you has been the time of my life." He then adds, "But now it's time to dedicate my life to my family."

"On top of family medical situations, leaving my children means missing out on too many important moments in their lives," Bruce writes. "It's so important for me to be there for them as they grow, and to be here for my family as they need me to be, which means, after a lot of thought, I will be stepping away from Asking Alexandria."

Bruce first started Asking Alexandria while he was living in Dubai as a teenager. He then moved back to England, where the current Asking Alexandria lineup formed.

Asking Alexandria put out their latest record, Where Do We Go from Here?, in August 2023. The band recently announced a U.S. tour, set to launch in April.

