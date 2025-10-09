Before 'Ties That Bind,' Courtney LaPlante was channeling 'anime opening credits music' with Spiritbox

SPIRITBOX Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

On Monday, Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante released a new song called "Ties That Bind," recorded for the new video game 2XKO. As it turns out, video game music has long been a part of LaPlante's life, even if she wasn't necessarily playing the games.

"I never played Final Fantasy," LaPlante tells ABC Audio, referring to the iconic RPG series. "But my siblings did, and I would just sit there listening to the music on it."

LaPlante credits video game music for "introducing people to something more sinister and heavy sometimes, and then that really uplifting but still really technically proficient musicianship."

The Spiritbox song "Perfect Soul," off the band's new album, Tsunami Sea, channels that vibe.

"We call it 'anime opening credits music,'" LaPlante says of "Perfect Soul."

Spiritbox will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of Tsunami Sea in November.

