Beastie Boys announce 30th anniversary '﻿Ill Communication'﻿ reissue

Grand Royal/Capitol Records/UMe

By Josh Johnson

Beastie Boys have announced a reissue of their 1994 album Ill Communication in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The release will be available as a three-LP vinyl set and as a limited-edition cassette on July 26. The vinyl collection features 12 bonus tracks, including remixes, live recordings, instrumentals and B-sides.

You can preorder your copy now.

Ill Communication, the fourth Beasties album, was released May 31, 1994 — exactly 30 years ago Friday. It spawned the single "Sabotage" and has been certified triple-Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!