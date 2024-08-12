Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock & Mike D remember Adam Yauch's "craziest" ideas

Bonnaroo 2009 - Day 2 - Beastie Boys Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

Beastie Boys would've become the Beast-sea Boys if Adam "MCA" Yauch had his way.

During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond remember their late bandmate as the kind of person who'd come up with the "craziest f****** idea," and then actually follow through and bring it to life. However, as Ad-Rock notes, not every one of Yauch's ideas were feasible.

"He wanted to do a tour underwater," Ad-Rock shares. "He really, really thought about it, had drawings and everything."

"There was a 'Lost City of Atlantis' fascination that went on for awhile," Mike D adds.

Yauch passed away in 2012, and the Beasties have remained disbanded. However, Ad-Rock and Mike D have continued to work on various projects together, including writing the Beastie Boys Book, which was adapted into the Beastie Boys Story documentary. In July, a 30th anniversary reissue of Ill Communication was released.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!