Beartooth shares new ﻿'The Surface'﻿ song, "Doubt Me"

Beartooth has shared a new song called "Doubt Me," a track off their upcoming album, The Surface.

"We all have our own struggles that we deal with quietly," says frontman Caleb Shomo. "Sometimes, it can be hard to explain to the people around you what you're dealing with. What may be perceived by others as weakness is actually a battle with yourself that you know will be conquered."

"Being in the thick of serious change is never easy, and being brought down by those who don't understand can add to the weight," he continues. "Know that when you're in those moments, sometimes you need to just put your head down and fight with all you have, regardless of whatever people say you're capable of at the moment."

You can listen to "Doubt Me" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The Surface, the follow-up to 2021's Below, arrives October 13. It also includes the previously released songs "Riptide," "Sunshine!" and "Might Love Myself."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

