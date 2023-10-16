Beartooth schedules 2024 tour dates

Beartooth has announced a 2024 tour in support of their new album, The Surface.

The headlining trek begins January 12 in Cincinnati and concludes March 14 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20.

"I cannot wait to get back on tour and play a bunch of new songs for a bunch of amazing fans," says frontman Caleb Shomo. "We're gonna play loud, hot, and fast, and serve up all the new stuff like you've never seen before."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BeartoothBand.com.

The Surface, the fifth Beartooth album, dropped Friday, October 13. Beartooth celebrated the record's arrival by premiering the video for the song "I Was Alive."

