Beartooth releases deluxe edition of 'The Surface,' featuring new song "ATTN"

By Andrea Dresdale

The expanded version of the record features a brand-new song and video called "ATTN," and lead singer Caleb Shomo says it's about "the ultimate conclusion that I've come to after this whole album cycle and living with these songs for as long as I have now."

"I think self-love has led to a deeper understanding of my value as a person, to myself and to others," he continues. "I will always be proud of my art, and I will always be proud of the work that I've put in to say what matters to me. I think that's a great lesson for anybody to take in their own work and their own life."

Shomo adds, "Other people's perception of what you do does not dictate whether something is good or bad — that is only somebody's view. What matters is you, yourself, believing in your work and if it makes you happy and pushes you to be a better version of yourself. That is all that matters at the end of the day. Chasing that feeling and trusting it and finding a group of people that will empower you in that journey is what it's all about."

In addition to the new track, The Surface (Deluxe Edition) includes live versions of "I Was Alive" and "Sunshine!," recorded at the Hard Rock in Sacramento, California, plus new mixes of the album's tracks. The band kicks off a European tour on Oct. 10 in Berlin.

The Surface was RIAA-certified Platinum, and spun off the #1 singles "I Was Alive" and "Might Love Myself."

Here's the track listing for The Surface (Deluxe Edition):
"The Surface"
"Riptide"
"Doubt Me"
"The Better Me" (Feat. Hardy)
"Might Love Myself"
"Sunshine!"
"What's Killing You"
"Look The Other Way"
"What Are You Waiting For"
"My New Reality"
"I Was Alive"
"ATTN."
"I Was Alive" (Live in Sacramento)
"I Was Alive" (Low Gain Mix)
"Look The Other Way" (Ambient Mix)
"Might Love Myself" (Live in Sacramento)
"Might Love Myself" (Smooth Mix)
"Sunshine!" (Live in Sacramento)

