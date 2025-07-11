Beartooth releases new live album, '﻿I Was A… LIVE'

Red Bull Records
By Josh Johnson

Beartooth has released a new live album called I Was A… LIVE.

The set was recorded in January at the The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, marking Beartooth's first headlining arena show in the band's hometown.

"Without a doubt, this was the most surreal and out-of-body show of my entire life," says frontman Caleb Shomo. "It felt good to go home and let it all go with our friends and families at our sides. This album is meant to place you right at front of house to experience this magical night from the best-sounding position in the venue. Enjoy the rock and enjoy the love."

I Was A… LIVE is out now on digital outlets, and you can also watch the show in its entirety streaming on YouTube.

Beartooth is currently on the Summer of Loud tour alongside I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive.

