Beartooth hits #1 on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with "I Was Alive"

Red Bull Records

By Josh Johnson

Beartooth has once again clawed to the top of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The band's current single, "I Was Alive," has hit #1 on the ranking. Beartooth previously led Mainstream Rock Airplay with "Might Love Myself."

Both "I Was Alive" and "Might Love Myself" appear on Beartooth's latest album, 2023's The Surface.

Beartooth wrapped a U.S. tour in March and will be playing mostly European dates for the rest of 2024. They will be back in the States in July to play Wisconsin Rock Fest and the Upheaval Festival.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

