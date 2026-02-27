Beartooth breaks 'Free' on new single

Beartooth has premiered a new single called "Free."

"'Free' is the start of the next chapter of my music and my life," says frontman Caleb Shomo. "The emotional roller coaster that is living can be very complicated at times. In one day you can equally experience pure fear and pure joy."

He adds, "This song shows a glimpse of what is to come from the next Beartooth album, which is the most honest depiction of my soul I will most likely ever make."

You can watch the "Free" video streaming now on YouTube.

Beartooth's most recent album is 2023's The Surface, which spawned two #1 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in the singles "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive."

In between, Beartooth linked up with Tom Morello for the 2025 single, "Everything Burns."

Beartooth is currently touring the U.S., opening for Bad Omens.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

