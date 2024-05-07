Beartooth announces summer ﻿'The Surface'﻿ tour

Beartooth has announced a summer U.S. tour in continued support of their latest album, 2023's The Surface.

The headlining run begins July 5 in Las Vegas and wraps up August 3 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

"We've all been working harder than ever to create the best show we've ever put on and will stop at nothing to make sure it's worth every penny and then some," says frontman Caleb Shomo. "We can't wait to get back out and rock with all of you!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10. Presales are open now.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BeartoothBand.com.

The Surface features the singles "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive," both of which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

