Baroness shares new ﻿'Stone'﻿ song, "Beneath the Rose"

Baroness has shared a new song called "Beneath the Rose." It's the second cut to be released from their upcoming album Stone, following the single "Last Word."

"Paired with 'Last Word,' 'Beneath the Rose' became a microcosmic expression of Stone, a kind of mission statement that hints at the wide musical territory we cover throughout the rest of the album," says frontman John Baizley.

You can listen to "Beneath the Rose" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Stone, the sixth Baroness album and the follow-up to 2019's Gold & Grey, arrives September 15. Baroness will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in October.

