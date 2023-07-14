Baroness shares new ﻿'Stone'﻿ song, "Beneath the Rose"

Abraxan Hymns

By Josh Johnson

Baroness has shared a new song called "Beneath the Rose." It's the second cut to be released from their upcoming album Stone, following the single "Last Word."

"Paired with 'Last Word,' 'Beneath the Rose' became a microcosmic expression of Stone, a kind of mission statement that hints at the wide musical territory we cover throughout the rest of the album," says frontman John Baizley.

You can listen to "Beneath the Rose" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Stone, the sixth Baroness album and the follow-up to 2019's Gold & Grey, arrives September 15. Baroness will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!