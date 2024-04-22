Baroness schedules US headlining dates

Baroness has announced a U.S. tour in support of their latest album, 2023's Stone.

The headlining outing begins May 31 in Portland, Maine, and will conclude June 30 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

"We are gearing up for our first big summer tour in the U.S. in five years, and we're incredibly excit[ed] to be playing so many cities that we have never played before, and returning to so many that we haven’t spent nearly enough time visiting," Baroness says. "Come out and join us! Till the wheels fall off…"

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YourBaroness.com.

