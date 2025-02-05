Baroness playing ﻿'Red﻿' & ﻿'Blue﻿' albums in full on US tour

Baroness has announced a U.S. tour, during which they're performing their first two albums, 2007's Red Album and 2009's Blue Record, in full.

The outing launches May 7 in Baltimore and wraps up May 31 in Pittsburgh. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Baroness previously revisited Blue and Red during a pair of shows in Philadelphia in December, and also plans to play them during their set at the upcoming Prepare the Ground festival, taking place in May in Toronto.

"After the overwhelming and positive response from the Philadelphia shows (and while we're busy writing our next record) we're looking forward to taking Red and Blue on the road and sharing the experience with old and new friends alike," says frontman John Baizley.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YourBaroness.com.

The most recent Baroness album is 2023's Stone.

