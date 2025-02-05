Baroness playing ﻿'Red﻿' & ﻿'Blue﻿' albums in full on US tour

Relapse Records
By Josh Johnson

Baroness has announced a U.S. tour, during which they're performing their first two albums, 2007's Red Album and 2009's Blue Record, in full.

The outing launches May 7 in Baltimore and wraps up May 31 in Pittsburgh. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Baroness previously revisited Blue and Red during a pair of shows in Philadelphia in December, and also plans to play them during their set at the upcoming Prepare the Ground festival, taking place in May in Toronto.

"After the overwhelming and positive response from the Philadelphia shows (and while we're busy writing our next record) we're looking forward to taking Red and Blue on the road and sharing the experience with old and new friends alike," says frontman John Baizley.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YourBaroness.com.

The most recent Baroness album is 2023's Stone.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!