Baroness announces second leg of Red & Blue tour

Baroness Perform In Berlin Andrea Friedrich/Redferns (Andrea Friedrich/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Baroness has announced a second leg of their Red & Blue tour, during which the band plays their first two albums, 2007's Red Album and 2009's Blue Record, in full.

The newly added shows focus more on the West and span from Sept. 5 in Denver to Sept. 27 in Albuquerque. The first leg, which took place in May, centered mostly around the Northeast and Midwest.

"Throughout the [first leg of the] tour, we read your messages and saw all of your comments asking for it - so here it is: RED & BLUE – Part II," says frontman John Baizley. "We can't wait to see you again. We'll be playing through the entirety of both records. Get yourselves ready for 90+ minutes of intense rock music."

Tickets to the September shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YourBaroness.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!