Baroness announces second leg of Red & Blue tour

Baroness has announced a second leg of their Red & Blue tour, during which the band plays their first two albums, 2007's Red Album and 2009's Blue Record, in full.

The newly added shows focus more on the West and span from Sept. 5 in Denver to Sept. 27 in Albuquerque. The first leg, which took place in May, centered mostly around the Northeast and Midwest.

"Throughout the [first leg of the] tour, we read your messages and saw all of your comments asking for it - so here it is: RED & BLUE – Part II," says frontman John Baizley. "We can't wait to see you again. We'll be playing through the entirety of both records. Get yourselves ready for 90+ minutes of intense rock music."

Tickets to the September shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YourBaroness.com.

